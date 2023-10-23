Russians shelled Krupyansk; Ukraine is testing MIM-23 HAWK air defense system
War in Ukraine – 607th day. Fighting continues in Ukraine.
Russian forces shelled the city of Krupyansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting residential buildings and injuring three people.
Ukrainian defense systems shot down 14 drones and one cruise missile launched by Russia last night, the Ukrainian Air Force announced.
The Russians hit a post office providing logistical support to the UAF on the outskirts of Kharkiv
#UkraineRussiaWar— Military Summary (@MilitarySummary) October 23, 2023
🌐 Place: #Kharkiv
🕰 Date: ~22.10.2023
📌 Coordinates: 49.966711, 36.008387
🖥 id: 22102023.1640
✉️source: https://t.co/4t5HKdJHep pic.twitter.com/7nBdulqVc7
Ukrainians tested MIM-23 HAWK
The first video footage of the use of the MIM-23 HAWK air defense system against an air target in Ukraine.#UkraineRussiaWar #ukrainewar #Ukraine️ #Russia pic.twitter.com/CDxY7JSLzm— ATUL AWASTHI (@atul6622) October 23, 2023
New report on Russian losses
Recent updates as of 23.10 👇 pic.twitter.com/tPlhsXEcEC— UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) October 23, 2023
Russians divide into small groups in the Avdiivka direction after suffering failures and try to move in sectors to encircle the village more thoroughly - Ukrainian general Mykola Malomuzh.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 22, 2023
According to him, the AFU are now destroying Russian advance units to tighten up the… pic.twitter.com/EThiH2tiDc
The fighting near Avdiivka does not stop
⚡🇺🇦💪💥The destruction of the #Russian occupiers near #Avdiivka does not stop. The outskirts of the city have already turned into a large cemetery of machinery.#ukrainewar #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukrainian #Ukraine️ #Ukraina #UkraineFrontLines #Russia #RussiaisATerroistState pic.twitter.com/rCO9uGos1C— 🇺🇦UkraineIntoucH🇺🇦 (@UkraineINtoucH) October 23, 2023