Russians shelled Krupyansk; Ukraine is testing MIM-23 HAWK air defense system War in Ukraine – 607th day. Fighting continues in Ukraine. Source: B92 Monday, October 23, 2023 | 10:39

Russian forces shelled the city of Krupyansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting residential buildings and injuring three people.



Ukrainian defense systems shot down 14 drones and one cruise missile launched by Russia last night, the Ukrainian Air Force announced.

The Russians hit a post office providing logistical support to the UAF on the outskirts of Kharkiv

Ukrainians tested MIM-23 HAWK

New report on Russian losses

''Russians divide into small groups in the Avdiivka direction after suffering failures and try to move in sectors to encircle the village more thoroughly'', Ukrainian general Mykola Malomuzh said.



According to him, the AFU are now destroying Russian advance units to tighten up the enemy's attack systems. Their destruction is a prerequisite not only for the defense of Avdiivka, but, perhaps, for an offensive as well.

The fighting near Avdiivka does not stop