World Now it's official: Russians renounce their citizenship In 9 months of 2023, 4.400 people renounced their Russian citizenship, Director of Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexei Klimov said. Source: Danas Monday, October 23, 2023 | 10:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In an interview with RIA Novosti, he said that this is more than in all of 2022, when 4.3 thousand people refused their Russian passports. At the same time, in the year of the invasion of Ukraine, the number of people who want to renounce Russian citizenship became a record for three years. In 2020, there were 3.8 thousand such people, and in 2021 - four thousand, the Moscow Times reported.



Since the beginning of the war, the total number of those who refused citizenship amounted to 8.7 thousand people. Among them are six billionaires: Igor Makarov, founder of Itera, Timur Turlov, founder of investment company Freedom Finance, Yuri Milner, founder of DST Global group of funds and former co-owner of Mail.Ru Group, Nikolai Storonsky, founder of Revolut, Ruben Vardanian, founder of Troika Dialog, and Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank.



Klimov added that in the first nine months of 2023, 15,100 people received Russian citizenship abroad, of which 12,500 children were born in mixed marriages.



In 2022, those figures amounted to 23.5 thousand, i.e. 13.6 thousand people. Recently, the State Duma adopted an amendment according to which the consent of a foreign parent is no longer mandatory when a child born abroad is admitted to Russian citizenship. Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the number of people who received Russian citizenship in 2022 was the lowest in the last three years. In 2022, 691,000 people became holders of a Russian passport against 735,000 in 2021. Most of them were citizens of Ukraine, who accounted for 43 percent.



In August, the Ministry of the Interior decided to step up checks on those who want to renounce their citizenship. Such persons will continue to be Russians if the agency finds violations in the rejection procedure, Danas newspaper reported.