World USA panic stricken - they will attack us too; "Please, postpone ground invasion" Washington has advised Israel to postpone the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to gain time to negotiate the release of 212 hostages held by Hamas. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 23, 2023 | 09:09

Washington has advised Israel to postpone the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in order to gain time to negotiate the release of 212 hostages held by Hamas, the media reported.



Also, as stated by the New York Times, which refers to U.S. officials, the goal of the delay was to provide greater aid to Palestinian civilians.



The paper says the US wants more time to prepare for possible attacks by Iran-backed groups on U.S. interests, and estimates that such attacks are likely to intensify once Israel begins a ground operation, the Guardian reports.



The New York Times adds that the officials said the Biden administration "is not making demands on Israel and still supports the ground invasion and Israel's goal of rooting out Hamas."