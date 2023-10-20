World Urgent warning from Israel; A big strike is coming? Run away The Palestinian humanitarian organization said it had been warned by Israeli forces to evacuate the hospital in Gaza "immediately". Source: B92, SKY NEWS Friday, October 20, 2023 | 20:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Palestinian Red Crescent said today that it has been told to leave Al Quds Hospital, which currently houses more than 400 patients and 12,000 displaced Gazans.



The spokesman said: "We call on the world to take immediate action to prevent another massacre like the one that took place at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital."



The humanitarian organization published a video from inside the hospital on the social network and stated, among other things:



"This place will turn to ashes if those threats come true."