Urgent warning from Israel; A big strike is coming? Run away
The Palestinian humanitarian organization said it had been warned by Israeli forces to evacuate the hospital in Gaza "immediately".Source: B92, SKY NEWS
The Palestinian Red Crescent said today that it has been told to leave Al Quds Hospital, which currently houses more than 400 patients and 12,000 displaced Gazans.
The spokesman said: "We call on the world to take immediate action to prevent another massacre like the one that took place at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital."
The humanitarian organization published a video from inside the hospital on the social network and stated, among other things:
"This place will turn to ashes if those threats come true."
❌ 12,000 displaced people, including 70% children and women, are in imminent danger after Israeli forces threatened to bomb Al-Quds Hospital and demanded evacuation. This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out.— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 20, 2023
