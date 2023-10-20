World 0

Urgent warning from Israel; A big strike is coming? Run away

The Palestinian humanitarian organization said it had been warned by Israeli forces to evacuate the hospital in Gaza "immediately".

Source: B92, SKY NEWS
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The Palestinian Red Crescent said today that it has been told to leave Al Quds Hospital, which currently houses more than 400 patients and 12,000 displaced Gazans.

The spokesman said: "We call on the world to take immediate action to prevent another massacre like the one that took place at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital."

The humanitarian organization published a video from inside the hospital on the social network and stated, among other things:

"This place will turn to ashes if those threats come true."

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

US intelligence declassified: Between 100 and 300

The number of people killed in the attack on Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip is likely to be between 100 and 300, according to a US intelligence report.

World Friday, October 20, 2023 09:25 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Abed Khaled
page 1 of 31 go to page