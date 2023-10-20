World Final Warning: Is a nuclear war about to break out? North Korea has warned the US of the possibility of a pre-emptive nuclear strike. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 20, 2023 | 10:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The warning came because of Washington's attempt to start a nuclear war by deploying its strategic weapons on the Korean Peninsula, the North Korean news agency KCNA announced today.



The agency states that these are deliberate provocative moves by the US for, as it is pointed out, the start of a nuclear war.



The US is planning to regain its power on the Korean peninsula, but its attempt can never be realized, KCNA assesses in a commentary carried by TASH.



Now that the US and South Korea are provoking North Korea with a nuclear attack, Pyongyang will choose the appropriate option in response, according to the North Korean agency. The US has made the decision to deploy the B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and the fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter to the south of the Korean Peninsula.



At the end of September, the North Korean parliament adopted a law on constitutional amendments, which determines the status of the country's nuclear forces and their accelerated development in order to, as stated, "guarantee the country's right to exist."