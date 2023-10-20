World US intelligence declassified: Between 100 and 300 The number of people killed in the attack on Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip is likely to be between 100 and 300, according to a US intelligence report. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 20, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Just to recall, according to the initial reports, it was stated that at least 1,000 people were killed, but later that number was revised and it was said that there were at least 500 victims.



However, US intelligence services are now reducing that estimate.



"'We believe that Israel is not responsible,'" said an unclassified U.S. intelligence report, as reported by Reuters.



Officials in Gaza said at least 471 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the hospital, with Israel denying involvement and blaming the blast on a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.