World Tanks near the border; "You will see Gaza from the inside"; The worst is yet to come The conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas has entered its 14th day. Source: B92 Friday, October 20, 2023 | 09:09 Tanjug/AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

A ground invasion of Gaza is increasingly certain. Rockets from the Gaza Strip again flew towards Tel Aviv.



The first trucks with humanitarian aid from Egypt are expected to leave. The death toll on both sides is close to 5,000.

The West Bank was also attacked; There are dead

At least 13 people, including five children, were killed in an Israeli operation in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today. "The Israeli occupiers carried out a massacre in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm," according to the statement, CNN reports. Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces withdrew from the refugee camp this morning.

Tanks near the border; "You will see Gaza from the inside"

Israeli tanks were seen on a road near the country's border with Gaza, reports Sky News. Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told soldiers at the border that they would soon see Gaza "from the inside," in what appeared to be a suggestion that a ground offensive was approaching. Israel has ordered more than a million Palestinians to evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground attack.

"We are afraid, the worst is yet to come"

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Thursday that his country fears the worst is yet to come in the war between Israel and Hamas, in which there is still no sign of easing tensions.

🔴 LIVE DAY 13: #IsraelPalestinewar



- Several Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

- Over 500,000 Palestinians sheltering in Unrwa facilities

- Israel is “attempting to commit” genocide, say US legal experts



Follow our live coverage here ⤵️https://t.co/dDpOPQNdGh — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 19, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protests in Paris

🇫🇷❌🇵🇸 Pro-#Palestine protests in Paris, a police officer crushed the head of a protester on the ground with his foot.



Noteworthy that such protests have been Outlawed under French National Law 7 days ago pic.twitter.com/3v0SVRSoK0 — 𝗡 𝗢 𝗜 𝗦 𝗘 (@NoiseAlerts) October 20, 2023

The Israeli Air Force released a video of the destruction of Hamas positions