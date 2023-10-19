World Attack in France: Multiple people wounded, one killed, suspect still on the run VIDEO One person was killed and several others were injured in the attack that took place tonight in the French city of Rouen. Source: B92 Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 23:18 Tweet Share

One person was killed and several others were injured in the attack that took place tonight in the French city of Rouen.



The attack happened around 9:00 p.m.



According to unofficial information, an unknown person stabbed several people with a knife.



Although it was first speculated that it was a terrorist attack, the first results show that the murder was preceded by a brawl between several people.



Other details are not known at this time.