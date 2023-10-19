World Israel announces entry into Gaza: "You will see" Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said an order to enter the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, will soon arrive. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 18:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

"Now you see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from the inside," Galant told Israeli soldiers on the border with the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.



"The order will come, soon," added Galant. The head of the Southern Command of the Israeli army, Yaron Finkelman, said that the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip will be "long and intense".



"This war was imposed on us, with a cruel enemy who caused us great damage. But we stopped them, we are hitting them hard," said Finkelman.



He added that the fighting will now move to the territory of the Gaza Strip.