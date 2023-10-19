World Is Israel the new Ukraine? It's not good - "They are adding fuel to the fire" Western countries repeat Ukrainian scenario in Israel with visits and promises of unconditional support, thus only adding fuel to the fire, making things worse. Source: Novosti Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 15:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

''Western countries repeat Ukrainian scenario in Israel with visits and promises of unconditional support, thus only adding fuel to the fire, making things worse'', State Duma Deputy from the Crimean region Mihail Sheremet told to RIA Novosti.



"Western countries, which have played enough war games and promises of loyalty to the Zelensky regime, are now repeating the Ukrainian scenario in Israel as if from tracing paper. Biden, Scholz, and now Sunak are coming to Israel, as they once came to Kyiv, with promises about unconditional support, but thereby only adding fuel to the fire," Sheremet said.



According to his words, for Western leaders, visits to Ukraine and Israel are just a political show and pomp in front of their voters. But the consequences of their visits and crocodile tears are very tragic, "because they only symbolize further escalation of the conflict and the increase in the number of victims among civilians", emphasized the deputy.