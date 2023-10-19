World Former CIA chief "buried" Israel; It will take you years, you will see... A ground offensive by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip would take years and involve horrific fighting, retired general and former CIA chief David Petraeus said. Source: RT.rs Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 11:21 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Petraeus, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, told the Power Play podcast that conducting a ground invasion campaign "could very quickly become Mogadishu on steroids."



Alluding to a 1993 incident in which three US Black Hawk helicopters were shot down in the Somali capital, followed by bloody fighting as US forces scrambled to rescue survivors, Petraeus said the Israel Defense Forces would also face with a similar scenario if it were to face an opponent inside enemy territory.



"If Hamas is as creative in its defense as it was in that horrific, barbaric, unspeakable attack, then you will see suicide bombers, improvised explosive devices, there will be ambushes, traps and an urban environment. It could not be more challenging," he said.



Petraeus added that his personal experience leading armies engaged in brutal campaigns against insurgents should serve as a warning to Israeli forces if they proceed with a ground invasion. "It's hard for me to imagine a tougher environment than this particular one, and I've commanded forces in a number of large urban operations -- counterinsurgents are not won in a year or two. It usually takes a decade or more, as we've seen in Iraq and as we've seen in Afghanistan," Petraeus said, quoted by Russia Today Balkan.



The retired general also said that Israel needs a plan to rebuild Gaza and strengthen governance in the region.