World A frightening message of the ones everyone fears: ''We are stronger than you'' The Lebanese militant group issued a warning to all their opponents that it is "thousands of times stronger" than before. Source: B92 Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 11:02

Hezbollah official Hashim Safi Al Din (also transliterated Hashem Safieddine), addressing a large crowd of supporters, warned U.S. President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what he called "malicious Europeans" to be careful.



"The response to the mistake you might make by our resistance will be resounding," he said.



"What we have is faith, and God is stronger than you, all your battleships and all your weapons," he said.



Let's recall that at the moment when the conflict between Israel and Palestine started, due to the sudden attack of Hamas on Israel, when over 1,000 people were killed in one day, Israel started shelling the Gaza Strip.



However, what worries the whole world much more is the possibility, and a big one, that this conflict will spread to the surrounding countries, and especially to Lebanon, where the militant group Hezbollah, which is banned in many countries, operates.



That it is not just fear is also proven by the fact that the World Health Organization sent humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon, near the border with Israel, at the beginning of this week, which means that the WHO is already seriously preparing for that crisis.



Also, the USA and numerous other countries have issued urgent warnings to their citizens not to travel to Lebanon.



Moreover, the Pentagon has sent two aircraft carriers to that region, and soon they could send ground troops as well.