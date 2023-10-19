World "The conflict escalated" The Israel Defense Forces announced that there has been a significant escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah. Source: index.hr Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Hezbollah fired numerous anti-tank rockets from Lebanon into Israel, targeting both military and civilian positions and causing casualties to both groups, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.



Conricus added that Hezbollah also tried to infiltrate Israel and was thwarted by the IDF.



"What Hezbollah is doing now is dragging Lebanon into a conflict that it will certainly not benefit from," Conricus said.



Hezbollah said yesterday it carried out six attacks on Israeli military positions along the entire Lebanese border using guided missiles, machine guns and 57 mm mortars.