World The United States of America and the world are awaiting: Biden will make an address U.S. President Joseph Biden will deliver a foreign policy speech in a prime-time address to the nation tonight, White House officials announced. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 09:27

The address from the Oval Office is scheduled for 20:00 local time and will refer to the response of the US administration to the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel and the Russian war in Ukraine, reports NBC News.



The US president's speech comes after his visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, where he pledged support for Israel, following a major attack by Hamas militants this month.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the "huge and unprecedented" package of military aid, which was provided by U.S. President Joseph Biden during his visit to Tel Aviv, will help Israel win the war against Hamas.



Addresses from the Oval Office of US presidents in prime time are rare and mark major crises, NBC News said.