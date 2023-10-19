World Israel: He is executed The Israeli army announced that it killed the head of the military wing of the Gaza Popular Resistance Committee overnight. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 09:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The military said warplanes carried out an airstrike on the town of Rafah, in southern Gaza, following information received from Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency.



Rafat Abu Hilal, one of the leaders of the Gaza Popular Resistance Committee, the third most powerful group in the area, after Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was killed, the Times of Israel reports.



The Israeli military also said it destroyed hundreds of Hamas positions in the past 24 hours, including anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnels, intelligence infrastructure, operational headquarters and other command posts.