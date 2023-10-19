World Iran announced: "This is the end of Israel" Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has told the Americans and their Israeli friends that the end of Israel will follow. Source: index.hr Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE HANDOUT

"We are telling the Americans and their Israeli friends - today you are sending rockets that kill innocent civilians. You are partners in a crime that will be punished, because this is the end of Israel," said Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president.



Two days ago, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that "the genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must be stopped immediately".



Israel vowed to destroy the Tehran-backed Hamas movement that rules Gaza after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,300 people, most of them civilians, in the deadliest day in the country's 75-year history.



"No one can stand against the Muslims and the resistance forces if the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinians continue... The bombing of Gaza must stop immediately," Khamenei told a group of students in Tehran. The Israel Defense Forces announced that there has been a significant escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah.



IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Hezbollah attempted to infiltrate Israel and was thwarted by the IDF.