World "It's getting out of control"; New attack on Israel; Shocking images VIDEO / PHOTO Twelfth day of conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas. Air raid sirens sounded throughout central Israel yesterday. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Members of the Palestinian group Hamas fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.



The rocket fire came after a hospital in Gaza was hit, killing at least 500 people, according to Palestinian sources.

Unrest in the West Bank after the hospital bombing

🇵🇸🇮🇱 HUGE riots have broken out in the West Bank after the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Baptist Hospital.



Follow @stairwayto3dom (source) pic.twitter.com/Oj9ZvxyHt3 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 18, 2023 NEW -- The U.S Department of the Treasury announcing new sanctions against Hamas: pic.twitter.com/16C68FmBnW — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) October 18, 2023

WHO: It's getting out of hand

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO), , said that the situation in Gaza is getting out of control and that the organization's supplies have been stuck at the border for four days. "Every second we wait for medical help to come in we are losing lives. For four days WHO supplies have been stuck at the border," he wrote on the X network. He called on both sides to end the violence.



"We need urgent access to begin delivering life-saving supplies," he wrote. Earlier on the same social network, he condemned the bombing of the hospital in Gaza, and requested that the protection of civilians and medical facilities be provided immediately. "WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

