World 1

"It's getting out of control"; New attack on Israel; Shocking images VIDEO / PHOTO

Twelfth day of conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas. Air raid sirens sounded throughout central Israel yesterday.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Members of the Palestinian group Hamas fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The rocket fire came after a hospital in Gaza was hit, killing at least 500 people, according to Palestinian sources.

Unrest in the West Bank after the hospital bombing

WHO: It's getting out of hand

Head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the situation in Gaza is getting out of control and that the organization's supplies have been stuck at the border for four days. "Every second we wait for medical help to come in we are losing lives. For four days WHO supplies have been stuck at the border," he wrote on the X network. He called on both sides to end the violence.

"We need urgent access to begin delivering life-saving supplies," he wrote. Earlier on the same social network, he condemned the bombing of the hospital in Gaza, and requested that the protection of civilians and medical facilities be provided immediately. "WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

Israel: He is executed

The Israeli army announced that it killed the head of the military wing of the Gaza Popular Resistance Committee overnight.

World Thursday, October 19, 2023 09:23 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Netanyahu knows, it's over

Every day the start of Israel's ground offensive on Gaza is delayed, the situation in the Middle East is getting more complicated, the media write.

World Wednesday, October 18, 2023 12:09 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci
page 1 of 30 go to page