World Netanyahu knows, it's over Every day the start of Israel's ground offensive on Gaza is delayed, the situation in the Middle East is getting more complicated, the media write. Source: index.hr Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 12:09

If the Israeli army had entered Gaza two or three days after the terrorist attack by Hamas, it would have received support. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first set out to form a government of national unity, in which he failed, according to Index.hr.



Benjamin Gantz, the leader of the Kaḥol Lavan (Blue and White) party, entered the government, while Netanyahu's biggest opponent, Yair Lapid, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, refused to do so.



Even the Israeli generals were in no hurry to enter the well-fortified Gaza Strip, full of bunkers and underground tunnels. As for them, they would always attack from the air and with artillery. In addition, they are more concerned about the situation on the border with Lebanon, where the conflict with the much more powerful Hezbollah could escalate at any moment.



Also, it is stated further, the postponement of the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah is increasingly putting it in an unenviable position. Until now, Hezbollah has promoted itself as the greatest danger to Israel and the greatest protector of the Palestinians, so now the Arab public expects it to move from words to actions.



The problem is that there is no war against him either. An open and massive attack on Israel would provoke the same reaction from the Israelis. Although Hezbollah is much better armed than Hamas and would cause much more damage to Israel, in the end it would lose, Index continues.



The big question is how the Israeli army would manage to destroy Hamas and enter the Gaza Strip. They can also destroy underground tunnels from the air if they know where they are. However, destroying the tunnels will not destroy Hamas itself. If the Israeli military and intelligence services eliminated all the leaders of Hamas, their places would be filled very quickly by others.



In the 16 years it has ruled the Gaza Strip, Hamas has completely taken control of all aspects of the lives of its residents. It is recalled that until now it has not been heard what method the Israeli army would use to eliminate Hamas from among more than two million Palestinians. And what would you replace it with? Some announcements say the operation could take as long as 18 months.



White House spokesman John Kirby's announcement that U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Prime Minister Netanyahu some tough questions will certainly refer to that. A year and a half of military operations in the Gaza Strip is an unacceptably long term. In fact, the entry of the Israeli army into Gaza is less and less acceptable.



It is therefore very likely that Biden will ask Netanyahu to accept Hamas' proposal to release all the abductees in exchange for an end to the airstrikes. The risks of the continuation of the war with Hamas (and most likely with Hezbollah) are simply too great, and the possible benefit too little. Now the question is whether Netanyahu will accept it or not? It is estimated that with the end of the conflict, the Israeli public would start looking for answers as to who is to blame.



This is why Netanyahu knows that his political career is dead. The only question is whether, before that happens, they will make the only reasonable decision or continue with the war that will eventually spill over beyond the borders of Israel, potentially all the way to Iran, the text concludes.