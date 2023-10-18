World Israel: We are not to blame for the airstrike; Russia: Prove it VIDEO Israeli military released drone footage that proves that explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip was not caused by its weapons, the Times of Israel reports. Source: B92, index.hr Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 11:06 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Last night, the Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was hit, and according to the media, more than 500 people were killed in that attack.



Initially, information was conveyed that the attack was carried out by the Israeli army. Sometime later, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari spoke up to say that reports of an alleged Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza were being verified. As he said, "he is not sure" that the attack was carried out by the Israeli army.



"Hundreds of sick and wounded, as well as people forcibly displaced from their homes due to other Israeli attacks, were housed in the hospital," the statement said.



The Israel Defense Forces then announced that, based on intelligence, a failed rocket from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad caused the deadly explosion at the hospital. "Based on the IDF's analysis, an enemy rocket passed near the hospital at the time the facility was hit," the statement said, according to the Times of Israel.



The Israeli army also announced this morning by publishing drone footage that allegedly proves that the explosion in the hospital in the Gaza Strip was not caused by their weapons, which it claims would have left a crater and not a burning parking lot, reports the Times of Israel. It is a 30-second video.



"The first package of information was evidence that clearly supports the fact that it could not have been an Israeli bomb," another IDF spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, told CNN. "There was no collateral or significant damage to the buildings around it. There are no craters and nothing similar to where Israeli bombs fell," he said. According to him, the IDF was slow to release information because the Israeli army needed hours to "investigate and get to the bottom of the situation."



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the attack on the hospital, which announced that the explosion of the hospital was a shocking crime, adding that Israel should provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the attack.



The spokeswoman for that foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, told Radio Sputnik that the attack was a shocking "dehumanizing" crime.