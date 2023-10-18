World "Terrible war massacre"; Commanders killed VIDEO Twelfth day of conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas. Air raid sirens sounded throughout central Israel yesterday. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 07:52 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Members of the Palestinian group Hamas fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.



The rocket fire came after a hospital in Gaza was hit, killing at least 500 people, according to Palestinian sources.

IDF: Hamas commanders killed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that two more Hamas commanders were killed during an attack in Gaza.

"Terrible war massacre"

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the targeting of Al-Ahli hospital was a "horrible war massacre" that could not be tolerated, adding that talks about anything other than ending the war were unacceptable.



"Israel has crossed all the red lines... We will not leave, nor will we allow anyone to expel us from there," he added.



Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion, while the Israeli military attributed the blast to a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Biden outraged by the attack on the hospital, 31 Americans killed in the attack

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" by the attack on a hospital in Gaza, which killed around 500 people. He also stated that his national security team is gathering information about what exactly happened.



Meanwhile, the White House announced that 31 Americans were killed in the conflict between Hamas and Israel.



White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden would ask some "tough questions" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.