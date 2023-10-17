World Palace of Versailles urgently evacuated VIDEO The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated for security reasons. Source: AP/M.S. Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 14:18 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

It is the second time in four days that the palace has had to close, with France on the alert over fears of an attack following the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.



The former royal palace's account on social network X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "For security reasons, the Palace of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today, Tuesday, October 17. Thank you for your understanding."



There were no other details in the announcement.



The palace, as well as the Louvre museum in Paris, were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats, police said.



France raised its terror alert level after an attack on a school in the northern city of Arras last Friday by a suspected Islamic extremist.