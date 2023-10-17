World "I expressly warn you, do not interfere" German Chancellor called for prevention of escalation in the Middle East and warned Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran not to interfere in the conflict. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 12:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Stefanie Loos

German Chancellor called for the prevention of escalation in the Middle East and warned the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran not to interfere in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas.



"I specifically warn Hezbollah and Iran not to get involved in the conflict," Olaf Scholz said at a press conference after a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin, Reuters reported.



King Abdullah indicated that Palestinian refugees should not be forced into Egypt or Jordan, adding that the humanitarian situation must be resolved within the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



"It's a red line, because I think it's a plan by some of the culprits on duty to try and create de facto things on the ground. No refugees in Jordan and Egypt," Abdullah said at a press conference.