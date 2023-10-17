World Now officially, the assassin is dead VIDEO/PHOTO The suspect for the attack in Brussels has died, it was officially confirmed around 10 a.m. from the state prosecutor's office in Brussels. Source: B92, Tanjug, index.hr, Beta, RTS Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 10:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor announced that the Brussels police shot Abdesalem Lassoued this morning in a café in Sherbeck. He was resuscitated and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died there.



The police now suspect that the suspect in the attack in Brussels had accomplices and are now looking for possible accomplices, at least one of whom, they say, recorded all of Lassoued\'s actions.



Earlier, Belgian television VRT reported that the suspect was killed. Then there was information that he was resuscitated and that he was in a serious condition. Belgian RTL stated that the condition of the shot is complicated and that he is "between life and death".



According to the information they received, he already had a heart attack twice, but each time they resuscitated him and brought him back to life. The Belgian media, however, once again reported that he died as a result of his injuries in the ambulance.



The local newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws" HLN reported that the police received a tip that the suspect was in a cafe in Scherbek, not far from the apartment he was using. After the officers arrived, there was a shooting. And official sources for the Belgian media have confirmed that it is a terrorist identified as Abdesalem L., 45 years old, from Sherbek, and originally from Tunisia, reports the Belgian RTBF.



The Belgian Prime Minister, at a press conference in the early hours of the morning, said that he was staying irregularly in Belgium, and that his request for asylum was rejected in 2019, so he left the municipality where he lived, so that he was never ordered to leave the country.



He is known to the police for human trafficking, illegal residence and endangering the security of the state.

The British agency previously reported the statement of the prosecutor who confirmed that the person was killed, but that it was not confirmed that he was the suspect in last night\'s attack in which two Swedish fans were killed.



In 2016, a foreign service reported him as a person with a radicalized profile, ready to fight in a conflict zone for jihad, but this was only part of dozens of daily reports of this type, explained Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne.



Recently, he allegedly threatened a resident of the Asylum Center, who also reported that Abdesalem L. was accused of terrorism in Tunisia, but the Belgian authorities determined that there was still a violation of customary law.



He was not detected as a direct terrorist threat, explained the minister.

Suspect arrested in #Brussels after two #Swedes killed in ‘terror attack’ #Brussels #Belgium #Sweden pic.twitter.com/wX9gZXnd0F — DEFCONTV (@DEFCONNEWSTV) October 17, 2023 Another video of this terrorist. From the internet.



In Brussels, Belgium 🇧🇪, the terrorist recorded a video message in which he introduced himself as a member of ISIS and said that he had taken revenge for Muslims who die for their religion.



The terrorist attack took place near… pic.twitter.com/2vo1t2Vsz4 — ✙ Albina Fella ✙ 🇺🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇵🇱🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺 (@albafella1) October 16, 2023

Let us remind you that the suspect killed two people and wounded one person in last night\'s attack in Brussels on the eve of the football match between Belgium and Sweden.



In a video recorded by a local resident, the attacker, dressed in a fluorescent orange jacket, with a white helmet on his head, is seen holding a firearm, the Brussels Times reports. After getting off the scooter he was riding in, the gunman fired several shots in the street at around 19:15 on Tuesday before entering a nearby building chasing after people who started to run away. He was previously accused of terrorism in Tunisia, Belgian media reported today.



The soccer match between the Belgian and Swedish soccer teams as part of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship was interrupted, and fans were advised to stay in the stands and not leave the stadium.



Fans of Swedish nationality were killed, and a local taxi driver was wounded, who is in a stable condition in the hospital after receiving medical help, according to the Brussels daily.