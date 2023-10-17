World Media: Hamas also kidnapped a Serbian citizen A 22-year-old young man of Serbian origin, Alon Ohel, was also kidnapped in the terrorist attack by Hamas in the north of Israel. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 10:32 Tweet Share

His mother, Idit Ohel, whose family is originally from Novi Sad, confirmed to Kosovo Online that her son was kidnapped.



According to her, her son participated in a music festival where Hamas fighters stormed and killed dozens of people.



"He is a musician and he went to a peace music festival, where there were about 2,500 people. Around six in the morning, a massive rocket attack followed in the area where the festival was held. He and his friends drove to a shelter, where they hid from rockets," she recounted what she heard from her son's friend.



He said he was in the shelter with 27 people of a similar age, who tried to escape from the rocket attack. At one point, Hamas terrorists came to the shelter and tried to kill them all. They threw seven grenades into the shelter.



"My son and one of his friends tried to catch the grenades with their bare hands and throw them out of the shelter to save people. One exploded in the shelter and injured many people. After the detonation, the terrorists came in and took my son out. He was alive and was kidnapped with three other people. They put them on a truck and drove away. His best friend saw it all. He was injured and pretended to be dead with his girlfriend, as the terrorists shot at the others in the shelter. After he was brought to the hospital, he told us that Alon was kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip," she explained.



This information was confirmed by the Israeli army.



"My thirteen-year-old daughter kept calling his mobile number in the hope that he would answer. Around 11:30 a woman called and said - they are killing us, come save us... I took the phone and asked her name, after which she hung up. We were scared, because we don't know where our son is," he says worriedly.



Idit says that since Alon is a Serbian citizen, she asked for help from the Serbian consulate in Israel.



"The family on my mother's side is from Novi Sad. My grandfather was born there and as a young man of 15, after the Second World War broke out, he managed to escape. His whole family was killed, only the part that is in Belgrade survived", she adds.



Alon and his younger brother planned to visit their family in Belgrade this month, according to their mother.



She points out that her grandfather came to Israel to build a new life, safe for his descendants, and now a new Holocaust happened in which Alon was kidnapped.



"Alon is an innocent young man. We are like a second family. Our everyday life has been completely turned upside down by this terrible reality that we are facing. We don't sleep, we wake up in a nightmare," said the mother in a trembling voice.



She said that she hopes that Serbia will be able to help in the efforts of making Hamas terrorists release Alon.