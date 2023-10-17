World The Palestinian warns Serbia Musa Abu Sabiah, a Palestinian who has been living in Serbia for four decades, tells our media that what used to happen in Palestine is now happening in Kosovo. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File

He told Sputnik that the Serbs should seek a solution, life with the Albanians, because otherwise, they will not survive.



This is not a war but a humanitarian disaster. In Palestine, dead people live, murdered by hunger and thirst. Bombs also kill. And the whole world is watching. We all feel that a big change will happen, says Abu Sabiah, who owns a car service in the Dušanovac neighborhood of Belgrade.



He came to Serbia in 1985, graduated from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and stayed to work as an engineer.



"People use guns and cannons in wars, and we decided to fight with knowledge. Education is a kind of struggle, we decided to go into science. We are all university educated. This is how we try to save our nation, we learn, so that we don't disappear. If a society or a company needs me, I know that they will protect me, because of my knowledge and my work," says Abu Sabiah.



His family is in Palestine, which is why he follows the news, and is in constant contact with his family. He says that what is happening to his people is not a war, but a humanitarian disaster, on purpose.



"This is the destruction of humanity. How it will end, only dear God knows. That there are bad intentions, we have a great feeling, a feeling that some big change will happen, whether in the Middle East itself, where we are or in the whole of Europe, but there will certainly be changes", he believes.



He also states that he thinks that the new generations in the territory of the former Yugoslavia do not know the truth about his country. People, he says, wander, draw wrong conclusions, and the case of his country can be compared to what is happening here, in Kosovo.



"The young Serb does not have the first information, we are experiencing the same fate, I see it, now the situation in Serbia so much resembles the situation here in Palestine. First the emigration of people started in a nice way, they were offered good jobs to leave their territory. Engineers, professors, doctors, they were given higher salaries in the Arab world and they left the country. The same scenario is happening now with the Serbs. A foreigner drives here, and a Serb drives a truck in Germany," he says, adding that when he was young, Europeans came to work in his country.



"What is happening in Kosovo, I have to say as a Palestinian, whether someone likes it or not, Serbs have the right to their territory in Kosovo and Metohija. They have their sanctuaries, they have always been there. Churches exist, they cannot say, it did not exist. I am a Palestinian, born in Bethlehem, am I from a fairy tale, I am not, I came from Palestine," Abu Sabiah points out.



He adds that what he is saying is actually a warning, because we are not sufficiently aware of what is happening to us. He is afraid that there could be a disaster, just like the one happening in Palestine.