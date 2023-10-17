World Horrible footage from Brussels: Victims lying on the street and in a taxi PHOTO/VIDEO Gruesome footage of the attack in Brussels surfaced on the internet, showing two victims of the attackers, wounded and killed, lying in a taxi and on the street Source: Blic Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 09:28 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Nicolas Landemard

One of them is wearing a Sweden jersey, and the policemen next to him are trying to help him. The body of the second victim was filmed lying on the back seat of the vehicle.

The terrorist who committed a double murder today in Brussels has not been caught by the police.



He just injured another person.



Everyone who went to see Belgium vs Sweden football game cannot leave the stadium.pic.twitter.com/ueYFYIrBuk — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) October 16, 2023

Attacker's fleeing captured?

As can be seen in the video circulating on social networks, the attacker, who is still being sought, after opening fire with a Kalashnikov, fled on his scooter.



In the jacket in which he was filmed during the shooting, he was also caught by the camera on the highway.



For now, it is not known in which direction he is moving, but as previously announced by Brussels officials, they are on his trail.