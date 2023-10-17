World 0

Horrible footage from Brussels: Victims lying on the street and in a taxi PHOTO/VIDEO

Gruesome footage of the attack in Brussels surfaced on the internet, showing two victims of the attackers, wounded and killed, lying in a taxi and on the street

Source: Blic
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Nicolas Landemard
Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Nicolas Landemard

One of them is wearing a Sweden jersey, and the policemen next to him are trying to help him. The body of the second victim was filmed lying on the back seat of the vehicle.

Attacker's fleeing captured?

As can be seen in the video circulating on social networks, the attacker, who is still being sought, after opening fire with a Kalashnikov, fled on his scooter.

In the jacket in which he was filmed during the shooting, he was also caught by the camera on the highway.

For now, it is not known in which direction he is moving, but as previously announced by Brussels officials, they are on his trail.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File
