World Heavy shelling of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv: MPs fled to shelters PHOTO / VIDEO Tenth day of conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas. A large number of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at southern and central Israel. Monday, October 16, 2023 | 16:37

The second deadline that the Israeli army gave to Palestinians to leave the northern part of Gaza and move to the southern part also expired on Sunday.



The Israeli army has massed on the borders of Gaza, waiting for civilians to evacuate in order to launch a ground offensive.

Gaza before and after the attack

The situation is also difficult in the West Bank

Palestinian journalist Osama Nazal said today that the situation in the West Bank of Palestine is also difficult due to Israeli pressure, and that in the Gaza Strip the Israeli army is targeting civilians, hospitals and infrastructure in order to completely paralyze life in the area.



"The West Bank is like Swiss cheese, it is divided into enclaves and at the entrance to each enclave there is a large checkpoint controlled by the Israeli army. The Israeli soldiers decide whether to open the iron gate or not. Palestinians in the West Bank also have no freedom, rights and free movement between their cities," said Nazal for K1 television.

Members of the Knesset had to go to shelters in the middle of the session

Strong rocket attack on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Knesset members in shelters

A heavy barrage of rocket fire hit Jerusalem and Tel Aviv today, forcing Knesset members to go to shelters in the middle of the session. Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip launched long-range rockets.



The Times of Israel said it was possibly the largest barrage since Hamas' first attack on October 7.



Several loud explosions were heard in Israel's two largest cities, but so far there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

