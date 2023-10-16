World "We are approaching a crucial moment"; 400,000 soldiers are moving towards the border Israel's invasion of Gaza could turn into an 18-month occupation to crush the "bloodthirsty monsters" of Hamas, according to diplomatic sources. Source: index.hr Monday, October 16, 2023 | 10:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that the nation is approaching a fateful moment. He also states that preparations are being made day and night for the launch of a ground offensive, with almost 400,000 soldiers preparing for the battle in Gaza on the border itself.



Also, the Reuters agency reported that the office of the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed that there is no ceasefire in southern Gaza.



Earlier reports by the agency indicated that an agreement reached between Egypt, the US and Israel would allow the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to be briefly opened today, so that humanitarian aid could reach Gaza and so that Palestinians with dual citizenship could leave Gaza.



According to the latest footage from the Rafah crossing, there are many people and families with small children, and all of them are in the immediate vicinity of the crossing. However, it remains unclear whether the crossing is open or not. "There is currently no ceasefire and no humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for the withdrawal of foreigners," Netanyahu's office announced.



The Rafah border crossing was expected to open 45 minutes ago.