World All under the "S" mark are threatened with expulsion from the country French President Emmanuel Macron asked the prefectures to submit detailed reports on radical individuals who pose a security threat. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 16, 2023 | 09:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

According to the agencies, the ultimate goal is their possible expulsion from the country.



Macron "is looking for a state inexorable towards those who carry hatred and terrorist ideologies", according to French TV BFM.



The French President has asked to assess the level of the terrorist threat in France, three days after the murder of a teacher in Arras, for which a young man originally from the Russian republic of Ingushetia, on the border with Chechnya, was accused, who is marked "S" in the registry of the security services, meaning that he represents a threat to national security.



In all French departments, prefects are tasked with making a list of all foreigners who could be expelled from France based on an assessment of the degree of radical activity, their potential to "transition from words to deeds" and their administrative status.



The "S" designation (national security) is an indicator used by law enforcement agencies to designate a person who is deemed to pose a serious threat to national security. It is the highest level of such a warning in France - it allows surveillance but is not grounds for arrest.



According to information from BFM TV, Macron asked the Ministry of the Interior to pay special attention to those marked "S" from the territory of the Caucasus and aged 16-25. That is especially because of the profile of Mohammed Mogushkov, the killer of a teacher in Arras, who is originally from the Russian Federal Republic of Ingushetia.



Police Minister Gérald DarmanIn mentioned that the French authorities will resume talks with Russia in order to organize the expulsion of persons listed in the files of the security services under the code "S", which were suspended after the start of the war in Ukraine.