World 0

Martti Ahtisaari passed away

The former President of Finland, Martti Ahtisaari, died at the age of 86.

Source: Sputnik
Share
Foto: EPA/ KIMMO BRANDT
Foto: EPA/ KIMMO BRANDT

Ahtisaari was the UN special envoy for Kosovo and Metohija.

Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Prize in 2008, was the President of Finland from 1994-2000 and had a distinguished career in the United Nations and in the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2000, he founded the independent foundation CMI (Crisis Management Initiative), today known as CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation.

Ahtisaari will be buried with state honors, and the date of the funeral will be announced later.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Hamas leader: Palestinians will not leave Gaza

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said today that Palestinians will not leave Gaza or the West Bank to migrate to Egypt.

World Saturday, October 14, 2023 22:35 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 28 go to page