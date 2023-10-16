Martti Ahtisaari passed away
The former President of Finland, Martti Ahtisaari, died at the age of 86.Source: Sputnik
Ahtisaari was the UN special envoy for Kosovo and Metohija.
Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Prize in 2008, was the President of Finland from 1994-2000 and had a distinguished career in the United Nations and in the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In 2000, he founded the independent foundation CMI (Crisis Management Initiative), today known as CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation.
Ahtisaari will be buried with state honors, and the date of the funeral will be announced later.