World Martti Ahtisaari passed away The former President of Finland, Martti Ahtisaari, died at the age of 86. Source: Sputnik Monday, October 16, 2023 | 09:49

Ahtisaari was the UN special envoy for Kosovo and Metohija.



Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Prize in 2008, was the President of Finland from 1994-2000 and had a distinguished career in the United Nations and in the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In 2000, he founded the independent foundation CMI (Crisis Management Initiative), today known as CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation.



Ahtisaari will be buried with state honors, and the date of the funeral will be announced later.