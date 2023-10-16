World Ceasefire agreed in southern Gaza? Israel spoke up Israel has denied reports that Israel, the US and Egypt have reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip. Source: B92 Monday, October 16, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As reported earlier by Reuters, citing two Egyptian security sources, it was supposed to coincide with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.



"At this moment, there is no agreement on a ceasefire for the entry of humanitarian aid or the exit of foreigners from the Gaza Strip," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Hamas also denied: There is no ceasefire

The situation at the Rafah border crossing is becoming complex. Although Egyptian security forces and a representative of the Palestinian embassy told Rafa' that the border was open, possibly with a temporary ceasefire, doubts have now been cast on both accounts.



First Israel spoke up, and now Hamas.



Both sides claim that an agreement on a ceasefire around that crossing has not been reached.