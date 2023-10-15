World Emergency EU meeting: Growing concerns The EU plans to call an emergency meeting of its member states to discuss the consequences of the worsening situation in Israel and Palestine. Source: B92, index.hr Sunday, October 15, 2023 | 13:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In an invitation to the summit on Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel said that if the EU "is not careful", the conflict could "fuel extremism" across Europe.



He is also concerned about the consequences for neighboring countries' ability to deal with refugees.



"There is a great risk of migration and movement of a large number of people to neighboring countries that already have a significant number of refugees on their territory. If they are not handled carefully, there is a risk of further waves of migration to Europe," he said.