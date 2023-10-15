World "It's the face of evil. His days are numbered"; Israel starts hunting Hamas Commander On Saturday, Israeli troops commenced a manhunt for the Hamas commander, who they call the "Palestine's Osama bin Laden." Source: JUTARNJI LIST, DAILY MAIL Sunday, October 15, 2023 | 13:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

They promise to find him wherever he is hiding and point out that his days are numbered, writes the Daily Mail.



Yahya Sinwar (60) is the current Palestinian leader of the organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, having taken over from Ismail Haniyeh in February 2017.



Israel arrested him several times, and he spent 24 years in Israeli prisons. He was released in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.



Sinwar, according to the Israelis, is responsible for the killing of 1,300 Israelis in the October 7 attack.



''Yahya Sinwar is the face of evil. He is the mastermind behind this, just like Bin Laden was. He built his career on killing Palestinians when he realized they were collaborators. That's why he became known as the Butcher of Khan Yunis'', said Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Richard Hecht.



Hecht said Israeli troops will not rest until Sinwar is found and killed.



''We will get to that man and his whole team'', added Hecht.



Sinwar was designated a terrorist by the United States in 2015. The IDF's chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Hagari, said a manhunt for Sinwar had been launched, the likes of which had not been seen in Israel's history.



"He is a dead man," Hagari said at a news conference.



Sinwar is the leader of Hamas in Gaza, the second in command in the entire Hamas chain and one of the founders of the military wing of that organization. Sinwar is the mastermind behind Hamas attacks on towns and communities in southern Israel, according to the official website of the Israeli army.



"Hamas is not only a terrorist organization but, unfortunately, is also the elected sovereign of Gaza. As its leader, Sinwar diverts all of Gaza's resources to finance the construction of terrorist infrastructure such as underground attack tunnels, rocket launchers and weapons, leaving most of Gaza's civilians to live in poverty, while terrorist leaders of Hamas, like Sinwar himself, can live luxurious lives," the Israelis said.