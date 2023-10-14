World 0

Hamas leader: Palestinians will not leave Gaza

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said today that Palestinians will not leave Gaza or the West Bank to migrate to Egypt.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

"Our decision is to stay in our country," added Haniyeh in a televised address, according to Reuters.

The British agency reminds that Egypt shares a border with Gaza and is alarmed by the possibility that residents of the enclave could be displaced by the Israeli siege and bombing of the territory, launched in retaliation for the devastating incursion of Hamas militants into Israel.

