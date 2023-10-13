World Security alert at the highest level: France in fear France has raised its security alert to the highest level, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told TF1 today. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 13, 2023 | 21:41 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

He said that "without a doubt" there is a connection between the knife attack in Arras and the situation in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, BFM TV reported.



"According to our information, unfortunately, there is a connection between what happened in the Middle East," he explained.



Speaking on TF1, the French Interior Minister said that the authorities must be even tougher against radicalized people in France.



The media previously reported that the attacker, who killed one person and wounded several others at a high school in the city of Arras, shouted "Allahu Akbar" before the incident, but the police have not yet confirmed this.



As stated by the police, the attacker is of Chechen origin and had a file in the police records.