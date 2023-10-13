World 0

Has Israel's ground offensive started? Infantry and tanks entered Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces say infantry forces and tanks entered the Gaza Strip today in "localized raids".

Source: Sky News/M.S.
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

As they stated, they are doing this in order to clear the area of potential terrorists and locate the missing Israelis.

Israel has carried out "localized strikes" in Gaza in the past 24 hours, Israel's top military spokesman said.

Infantry and tank units were involved to locate the missile crews and hostages, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

At least 120 hostages are being held in Gaza, the military said. This is the first detection of the transition from an air campaign to ground incursions.

A "significant number" of Gazan civilians began moving south "to save themselves," the statement added.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

They have been warned: You have 24 hours...

The Israeli army (IDF) has informed the UN that the entire Palestinian population of northern Gaza should move to the southern part of the area within 24 hours.

World Friday, October 13, 2023 09:04 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 28 go to page