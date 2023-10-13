World Has Israel's ground offensive started? Infantry and tanks entered Gaza The Israel Defense Forces say infantry forces and tanks entered the Gaza Strip today in "localized raids". Source: Sky News/M.S. Friday, October 13, 2023 | 21:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As they stated, they are doing this in order to clear the area of potential terrorists and locate the missing Israelis.



Israel has carried out "localized strikes" in Gaza in the past 24 hours, Israel's top military spokesman said.



Infantry and tank units were involved to locate the missile crews and hostages, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.



At least 120 hostages are being held in Gaza, the military said. This is the first detection of the transition from an air campaign to ground incursions.



A "significant number" of Gazan civilians began moving south "to save themselves," the statement added.