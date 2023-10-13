World The whole world is worried: Hamas calls for 'Day of Rage', it has started PHOTO/VIDEO Today, the whole world is worried about what will happen after Hamas's call for an uprising. Source: B92 Friday, October 13, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The former head of Hamas, Khalid Meshaal, called yesterday for protests to be held today throughout the Muslim world, in support of the Palestinians.



Video footage of fierce clashes that have already begun has appeared on social media, while the police are trying to disperse the protesters with tear gas.



Protests are spreading, and a large number of people have taken to the streets in Lebanon, Iraq, Iran...



Let us recall that Meshaal also called on the peoples of neighboring countries to join the fight against Israel, reports Reuters.

🔴 Jordanian forces use tear gas to prevent protestors from reaching border with Israel amid Hamas call for 'Day of Rage' pic.twitter.com/exVflFNA3L — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 13, 2023

"We must take to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday," Meshaal, who currently heads Hamas' diaspora office, said in a video statement sent to Reuters-



Meshaal, who is based in Qatar, said the governments and peoples of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have a greater duty to support the Palestinians in the war against Israel.



"The tribes of Jordan, the sons of Jordan, the brothers and sisters of Jordan... This is the moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility. To all teachers who teach jihad... to all who teach and learn, this is the moment to apply (theory )", he said.



Meshaal's call for an uprising on Friday the 13th was echoed by Hamas itself, according to the Washington-based Israeli Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). The institute said that Hamas called on its supporters in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel to rise up.