World Great Britain got involved in the war? The UK will send two ships and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to "enhance security in the wider region and mitigate attempts at escalation". Source: Tanjug Friday, October 13, 2023 | 09:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPa-EFE/ FOCKE STRANGMANN

The decision was made after the outbreak of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the office of the British Prime Minister announced.



According to reports, the aircraft will start patrolling today to "monitor threats to regional stability and the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups", the BBC reports.



In addition, three Merlin helicopters and a detachment of Royal Marines will be sent.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke yesterday with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to "reaffirm the UK's firm support for Israel following the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas," according to a Downing Street statement. "Sunak reiterated that Great Britain stands side by side with Israel in the fight against terrorism and agreed that Hamas must never again commit crimes against the Israeli people," the British Prime Minister's Office announced.



At the same time, Sunak emphasized that it is important to take all possible measures to protect Palestinians and facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid, noting that members of Hamas have infiltrated civilians.

British Prime Minister confirmed: We are sending ships

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the deployment of Great Britain's military forces in the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, "RIA Novosti" reports.



"The force, which includes a P8 Poseidon aircraft, surveillance assets, two Navy ships Lime Bay and Argus, three Merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines will be on standby to provide support to Israel and partners in the region and to ensure deterrence and security," the British Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.