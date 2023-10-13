World Chief of the General Staff: It's time for war Israel's top military commander said: "Now is the time for war", as his country piles tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of Israel's planned invasion of Gaza. Source: index.hr Friday, October 13, 2023 | 09:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFAD/Ilustracija

In an effort to drum up support for its response, the Israeli government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defense ministers photos of children and civilians they said were killed by Hamas over the weekend in Israel.



Blinken told reporters that Israeli officials showed him a baby riddled with bullets, soldiers with their heads chopped off and young people burned in their cars. "It's just depravity in the worst possible way," he said. "It's really beyond anything we can fathom."



Israel has vowed revenge for the deadliest attack by Palestinian militants in Israeli history.



The Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said it would learn and take lessons from the security oversights around Gaza that allowed the attack. "We will study, we will research, but now is the time for war," he said.