Orbán is clear: It is prohibited; "Shocking"

Hungary will not allow any rallies in support of terrorist organizations, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on public radio this morning.

Source: Tanjug, index.hr
FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ /bs
He added that all Hungarian citizens should feel safe, regardless of religion and origin.

"It is shocking that there are gatherings of those who support terrorists all over Europe," Orbán said, according to Reuters.

He added that there were such "attempts" even in Hungary, but that his country would not allow gatherings of support for "terrorist organizations" because it would represent a threat from terrorism.

He also stated that the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the "terrorist attack in Israel" showed that this is a "dangerous era", but he emphasized that Hungary will protect all its citizens.

"Everyone is a citizen of Hungary, even those who have different political views. The Hungarian state must protect them. It must not be allowed that the citizens of Hungary feel unsafe because of their origin or religion. This is a safe country," said Orbán, reports MTI.

