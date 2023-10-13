World They have been warned: You have 24 hours... The Israeli army (IDF) has informed the UN that the entire Palestinian population of northern Gaza should move to the southern part of the area within 24 hours. Source: B92, Times of Israel Friday, October 13, 2023 | 09:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was announced by the UN spokesperson, who added that it would mean that about 1.1 million people would move to the southern part.



The IDF's warning also applies to United Nations personnel and those housed in UN facilities in northern Gaza, the "Times of Israel" reports.



"The United Nations considers it impossible to carry out such an action without devastating humanitarian consequences. The UN strongly appeals that any such order, if confirmed, be withdrawn in order to avoid what could turn from a tragedy into a catastrophic situation," says the UN spokesperson.



He added that the warning was delivered to the UN teams on the ground by their liaison officers in the IDF. Israel has already cut off water, electricity and gas to the Gaza Strip, and a new warning from the IDF could indicate that the Israeli army is ready for a ground invasion, according to the Times of Israel.



Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, criticized the UN for its reaction to the Israeli army's warning.



"The UN's response to Israel's early warning to the people of Gaza is a disgrace. The UN has turned a blind eye for many years to the arming of Hamas and its use of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip to kill and store its weapons," Erdan said.



He added that it would be better for the UN to focus on returning prisoners, condemning the Palestinian militant group Hamas and supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

EXCLUSIVE: Operational update by IDF Spokesperson @jconricus as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/MFAOiCSssH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

IDF to the citizens of Gaza: Leave the city, do not approach the fence with Israel

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus read a statement in which the army called on residents of northern Gaza to leave the area and gave them instructions to do so.



"The terrorist organization Hamas has started a war against Israel and Gaza is an area where military operations are conducted. This evacuation is for your safety. You will be able to return to Gaza only after it is announced that it is allowed," the army said in a statement.



Residents are warned not to approach the area where the security fence divides Gaza from Israel and are informed that "Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza, in tunnels, under houses and in buildings where innocent civilians live and use them as human shields."



It is emphasized that in the coming days, the IDF will continue operations in Gaza with significant strength and will do its best to avoid civilian casualties.

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees has moved its operations center to the south of Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced today that it has moved its operations center and staff to southern Gaza, after the Israeli military announced that the entire population of the northern Gaza Strip, around 1.1 million people, should be relocated to southern Gaza within 24 hours.



"UNRWA has moved its central headquarters and international staff to the south to continue its humanitarian operations and support to its staff and Palestinian refugees in Gaza," according to a post on social network X (Twitter).



The UN agency called on the Israeli authorities to protect all civilians who are in UNRWA shelters, which includes schools.



"UN schools and all other UN shelters are United Nations facilities. These facilities must be protected at all times and, in accordance with international law, must never be attacked," the UNRWA announcement states.



According to UN data, more than 200,000 people are located in the shelters of that UN agency.