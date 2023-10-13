World America is getting ready; The war will break out, it is also known when The nuclear forces of the United States of America are ill-prepared for a potential conflict against Russia and China, according to a Congressional Report. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 13, 2023 | 08:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

It is a document of the inter-party commission of the Congress, which also states that the US nuclear forces need quantitative and structural changes.



Lawmakers consider that, bearing in mind that the nuclear arsenals of the two countries could suddenly be at the same level as in the US, the planned modernization of nuclear forces is "necessary, but insufficient."



"These changes dictate the necessity of correcting the potential of US nuclear capabilities, both quantitatively and structurally," the report points out.



The authors of the study consider the nuclear conflict with Russia and China more and more certain, and they suggest that decisions regarding the restraint of forces be made now, in order to be able to respond to the "existential" challenges that will appear during the period between 2027-2035.