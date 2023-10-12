World It's chaotic, there are dead everywhere; Warning: Collapse; Egypt responded VIDEO Shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies in Gaza. Source: B92 Thursday, October 12, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has just issued its latest update warning that the health system has "started to really collapse".



It said there were no other intensive care beds and that the number of wounded had exceeded the capacity of the operating theaters.



The number of injured is greater than the clinical capacity of the hospitals, even after they are expanded and the injured are accommodated in the corridors.

Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The border crossing remains open

Egypt's Rafah border crossing with Gaza remains open, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.



Egypt asked Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the crossing after Israeli bombardment prevented normal operations.

Whole families killed in their homes at Shatie Camp this morning. A baby of a few months with a head injury, a 4 year old who is not going to make it and an 11 year old with major burns. All cousins. The grandfather kept screaming " this is not a war this is an execution" — Ghassan Abu Sitta (@GhassanAbuSitt1) October 12, 2023

