World No power switch will be turned on, no water supply will be available until... Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said Gaza Strip won't receive electricity and water supply until the release of hostages kidnapped by the Palestinian Hamas. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 12, 2023 | 09:28 Tanjug/AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be operational and no fuel truck will enter until those who have been kidnapped return home," Katz wrote on the X social network.



He added that Israel will respond to humanitarianism with humanitarianism.



"And no one can preach morality to us," said Katz.



It is estimated that Hamas kidnapped around 150 people, and their identities are still unknown.



On the other hand, Israeli officials on Monday stopped the supply of electricity, water, fuel and medicine to the Gaza Strip, which is why the situation in the Palestinian enclave is catastrophic, as warned by the United Nations.



Also, the only exit from Gaza, the crossing with Egypt, was closed due to the Israeli bombing, so the inhabitants of that narrow territory are practically trapped.