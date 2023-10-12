World A large-scale attack; Almost 2,500 dead PHOTO/VIDEO The conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas entered its sixth day. Source: B92 Thursday, October 12, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Hatem Omar, File

According to data from both sides, almost 2,500 thousand people died.



Turkey is negotiating the release of civilians held hostage by Hamas.

A video of the destruction in Gaza is circulating in the networks

Sirens sounding in central Israel

A large-scale attack

The Israeli army announced today that it was carrying out a "large-scale attack" on targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The army gave no further details about the operation.