A large-scale attack; Almost 2,500 dead PHOTO/VIDEO
The conflict between the Israeli army and Hamas entered its sixth day.Source: B92
According to data from both sides, almost 2,500 thousand people died.
Turkey is negotiating the release of civilians held hostage by Hamas.
A video of the destruction in Gaza is circulating in the networks
A video of the destruction in Gaza is circulating in the networks
Sirens sounding in central Israel
Sirens sounding in central Israel
A large-scale attack
The Israeli army announced today that it was carrying out a "large-scale attack" on targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The army gave no further details about the operation.
According to local sources, Israeli security forces conducting raids inside the Qalandia camp.
Severe gun fight reported from the qalandia camp between IDF and Hamas brigade
Severe gun fight reported from the qalandia camp between IDF and Hamas brigade