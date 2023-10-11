World Cruel, bloody, worse than Ukraine; It started with decapitations; This is unheard of The war in Israel and Gaza cannot be stopped, given the intensity of fighting that follows on battlefield towards Gaza Strip, according to analyst Ivan Miletić. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 11:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

"A large number of people were mobilized. This shows the desire of the people in Israel to return the blow that happened to them, because this is something that the generations did not remember, which we can see in the films of the Second World War when the Germans destroyed entire villages. Now it happened to them," said Miletić.



He believes that this war in the Middle East, in these five days, has shown that it is more cruel and bloodier than the war in Ukraine, considering the brutality and hatred demonstrated by the terrorists who invaded the territory of Israel.



"Children were killed in those kibbutzim, people's heads were cut off. Something that we saw as individual incidents happened within two days to a large number of people. The number of casualties is approaching two thousand on the Israeli side, who were killed in all those attacks. An attack on young people, on civilians," said Miletić for Tanjug.



He adds that there were attacks on the army as well, but that it was negligible compared to the number of civilian murders, which caused the Israelis to react in a way that has not been seen in a similar conflict so far. Commenting on Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant's statement that Israel is moving to a full-scale offensive on the Gaza Strip, Miletić said that a good part of Gaza has already been razed to the ground, which is a sufficient indication of what this fight will look like.



"They have brought 300,000 soldiers to the border so far, which is approximately, if you know that the assumed number of Hamas fighters is 30,000, it is very clear that it is 10 to one, which means that they will enter with the clear aim to occupy the territory of Gaza," he concluded.



He believes that there is a greater danger of a regional conflict in the Middle East, and not only in the Gaza Strip, given that there has been action by Hezbollah and Syria towards Israel. Answering the question of how one can interpret the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell that the EU will continue to provide financial aid to Palestine, Miletić said that the EU's foreign policy has been in crisis for a long time regarding Ukraine, let alone the situations that are outside the territory and interests of the EU.



"On the other hand, they recently signed contracts with Qatar and similar countries to supply Germany and the EU with gas, instead of being supplied by Russia. A passive relationship can be expected from the EU, but on the other hand, some EU member countries have already demonstrated that will actively support Israel in this whole story, most likely militarily," the analyst said.