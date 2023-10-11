World Putin, get ready: They are heading for Russia's nuclear facilities? Western special services are preparing Ukrainian sabotage-terrorist groups for attacks on Russia's nuclear facilities. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, October 11, 2023 | 11:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

This was said by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin.



Naryshkin also said that aid to Ukraine will become a bone of contention in the US ahead of the presidential elections. According to him, the Ukrainian issue is becoming more and more toxic ahead of the election, and a split is being created between those who want America to be a progressive country that solves the problems of ordinary Americans and those who are ready, as hardened Russophobes, to ignore the essential interests of Americans.



"The resignation of the president of the House of Representatives of the US Congress is an excellent illustration of Washington's harmful course in Ukraine," the Russian official pointed out.



He said that there are contacts between the special services of Russia and the West for the purpose of fighting terrorism, but the scope of these contacts has drastically decreased.