World "At the end of the game, there will be no Hamas" A surprise attack by Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip is "Israel's September 11th", and at the "end of the game, there will be no Hamas in Gaza". Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 22:47

This was stated today by the leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid.



"If you want to look at the sad statistics, it is obvious that this (October 7) is the worst day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust," Lapid said in an interview with France 24.



He pointed out that the "vicious terrorist" attacks are a major intelligence failure for Israel, noting that Israel's priority is to focus on "eliminating all terrorist capabilities that Hamas has."



"The end game is that there will be no Hamas in Gaza... Right now, what we are determined to do is just to make sure that there are no Hamas terrorists in Gaza, so that they don't make us future victims. Enough is enough. What happened will not happen again", said the Israeli politician.



He noted that Hamas killed innocent people, not because it wants a Palestinian state, but because "they want Islamic territory around the world".



Lapid stressed that Israel is not interested in a regional conflict with Lebanon or Iran, adding that warnings have been conveyed to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



He said he supported Israel's defense minister's decision to impose a total siege on Gaza, cutting off food and electricity supplies to its 2.2 million residents. Rejecting UN criticism of the siege, he said it was "Hamas's fault".



"We need a two-state solution. I still believe that it is possible and that it is also in the best interest of the State of Israel," concluded Lapid.