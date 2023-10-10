They fulfilled their terrible threats: Hamas hits Israeli city with rockets VIDEO
Hamas has warned residents of the Israeli city of Ashkelon to leave by 5:00 p.m. local time, threatening launching of the rocket attack.Source: Jutarnji list
CNN reports LIVE that, after the deadline, they bombarded the city with rockets.
The Al-Qassam Brigades launched a large-scale rocket attack with hundreds of missiles on Ashkelon, only ten kilometers north of Gaza, in response to Israel's policy of displacing Palestinian civilians, reports Palestinian Al-Aqsa TV.
The statement added that, if this policy is not ended, Al-Qassam will continue to demolish Ashkelon, after which it will move on to the destruction of another city.
⚡️Video of the rocket launches from Gaza towards Ashkelon pic.twitter.com/f8ubW56Ulx— War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 10, 2023