World They fulfilled their terrible threats: Hamas hits Israeli city with rockets VIDEO Hamas has warned residents of the Israeli city of Ashkelon to leave by 5:00 p.m. local time, threatening launching of the rocket attack. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 18:15

CNN reports LIVE that, after the deadline, they bombarded the city with rockets.



The Al-Qassam Brigades launched a large-scale rocket attack with hundreds of missiles on Ashkelon, only ten kilometers north of Gaza, in response to Israel's policy of displacing Palestinian civilians, reports Palestinian Al-Aqsa TV.



The statement added that, if this policy is not ended, Al-Qassam will continue to demolish Ashkelon, after which it will move on to the destruction of another city.