World United Nations: The total siege of the Gaza Strip is prohibited by international law Total siege of the Gaza Strip, announced by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant on Monday, is prohibited by international humanitarian law, the UN has warned. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | 11:34

"The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of the goods necessary for their survival is prohibited by international humanitarian law," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a press release.